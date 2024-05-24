Expired food items, cockroaches in store room found in popular restaurants

The task force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in the Madhapur area on Thursday.

At The Rameshwaram Cafe, the teams discovered expired food items including 100 kilograms of urad dal, 10 kilograms of Nandini curd, and eight litres of expired milk, all of which were discarded. Additionally, they seized 450 kilograms of improperly labelled raw rice, 20 kilograms of white lobia and 300 kilograms of unlabelled jaggery. The cafe also lacked medical fitness certificates for its food handlers.

At the Bahubali Kitchen, the teams found synthetic food colours in the kitchen, which were discarded. “The kitchen had a heavy cockroach infestation, with cockroaches found on food articles in the storeroom. No pest control records were available. The kitchen premises were extremely unhygienic, with water stagnation observed in the cleaning area,” stated a press note issued by the officials. The teams also noted that semi-prepared raw food was improperly stored in the refrigerator. Furthermore, the kitchen lacked medical fitness certificates for its food handlers, and the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed.

