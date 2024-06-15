GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expired chicken, semi-prepared chicken seekh kebabs found in Madhapur eateries

The cafe did not have medical fitness certificates for its food handlers. H

Updated - June 15, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular eateries in Madhapur on Friday and reportedly discovered several hygiene violations.

At The Chocolate Room, they reportedly found expired food items such as mocktail syrup, icing sugar, rosemary leaves, cinnamon powder, cashews, and chicken breast strips, all of which were immediately discarded. Additionally, unlabelled food items like tasty beans and Thai curry sauce were seized. The cafe lacked pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Furthermore, the cafe displayed a receipt of the licence instead of the required FSSAI licence copy, a press release said.

At La Pino’s Pizza, the inspection reportedly revealed that refined vegetable fat mix, African piri piri dressing, and panko bread crumbs were expired and subsequently discarded. Semi-prepared food items such as pasta, paneer, chicken seekh kebabs, smoked chicken, and chicken salami were reportedly unlabelled and also discarded on the spot. The cafe did not have medical fitness certificates for its food handlers. However, pest control records were available, and a true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed.

