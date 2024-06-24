ADVERTISEMENT

Experts stress on need for technological advancements in healthcare

Published - June 24, 2024 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad, Telangana, 23/06/2024: Doctor’s Day Celebration Committee members during at the Doctor’s Day event at Tourism Plaza, in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G/The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hyderabad celebrated Doctors’ Day on Sunday with experts from various medical and associated fields gathering to discuss improvements in India’s healthcare system.

At a programme at Tourism Plaza, which was moderated by Professor of Surgery at Apollo Medical College V. Hari Kumar, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Banjara Hills Prabhu Kumar Challagali highlighted the need for technological advancements in healthcare.

“In western countries, the average lifespan is 80 to 90 years, whereas in India, it is challenging for a poor man to survive beyond 40,” he said. Dr. Prabhu also stressed the necessity of resources and technology to enable early-stage cancer diagnosis.

Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) Tara Satyavathi spoke about the health benefits of millet consumption. She said, “Many women in India suffer from anaemia and are prescribed iron capsules, which are not affordable for everyone. Incorporating pearl millet (bajra) into their diet can provide the necessary iron and zinc, and reduce the risk of anaemia.”

Ms. Satyavathi also addressed the rise in veganism and the dietary needs of vegetarians who avoid meat and eggs. She recommended Proso Millet as a rich protein source for such people.

