Experts advocate for autism awareness and inclusivity

April 01, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Experts in Hyderabad convened at Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) on Monday to delve into the complexities surrounding autism and its profound impact on both individuals and society. The gathering aimed at bolstering awareness and advocating for inclusivity for those navigating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ADVERTISEMENT

Autism, far from merely a condition, is recognised as a distinctive way of perceiving the world. Over time, there has been notable progress in raising awareness and implementing interventions for ASD. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ASD encompasses a spectrum of conditions marked by challenges in social interaction, communication, and atypical patterns of behaviour and activity.

World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year, aiming to increase understanding the acceptance of ASD.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the session, Dedeepya Puskur, a developmental paediatrician at Fernandez Foundation, stressed the importance of early diagnosis, as it enables timely access to necessary treatments and services. “While some children display ASD indicators within their first year, others may not exhibit symptoms until they are two years old or older”, the doctor said. This sentiment was echoed by Samir Hasan Dalwai, a developmental behavioural paediatrician at Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP). The doctor emphasised the increasing prevalence of autism alongside growing awareness, yet underscored the need for continued improvements in addressing the condition.

According to a recent study highlighted in Indian Journal of Paediatrics, it is estimated that about 1 in 68 children in India are affected by autism. Boys are more commonly affected by autism compared to girls, with a male-to-female ratio of approximately 3:1.

Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, chief of Field Office –UNICEF for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, emphasised the importance of early screening for autism, advocating for the establishment of screening systems involving local frontline workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.