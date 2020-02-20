Experience centre for Social Office opened

Furniture brand Godrej Interio has launched its first Social Office experience centre in southern India in Hyderabad.

Spread across 4,100 sq ft area, the facility in Kondapur has been created to give a first-hand experience of the social workspace, Chief Operating Officer Anil Mathur said here on Thursday. While it has three Social Office experience centres across the country, there are plans to launch three more in the coming months.

Noting that the company was set to strengthen its presence in the office furniture segment in the southern region, he said Hyderabad and the southern zone market had a large working population. In the office furniture segment, Hyderabad contributed 45% of Godrej Interio’s southern market revenue.

On the concept of Social Office, he said workplaces had transformed into spaces that provide an enjoyable work life as well as the opportunity to socialise with their colleagues during and after work. Based on the insights gained from a recent GodrejInterio Workspace and Ergonomic Research Cell study, the company had developed the concept of Social Office. A social office motivates job satisfaction among employees, thereby improving their overall behaviour and performance, he said.

The market for Social Office, he said, was still at a nascent stage and pegged at ₹200 crore. With an expected growth rate of 12% CAGR, “we expect organisations to soon pick up the trend of Social office in the years to come. It has been a growth driver for us for the overall turnover of ₹1,500 crore in 2019-20 with an expected growth rate of 20% year on year,” he said in a release.