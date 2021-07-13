Expelled Cong. leader gets legal notice

Hyderabad

13 July 2021 18:18 IST

AICC incharge for Telangana Congress and Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore has sent a legal notice to Padi Kaushik Reddy, who resigned from the party, for levelling allegations that he was bribed ₹50 crore by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for securing the top post.

In a legal notice served by his lawyer R. Aravindan, Mr. Kaushik Reddy was asked to tender an unconditional apology within seven days or face defamation of ₹1 crore. Mr. Kaushik Reddy, while resigning from the Congress, had alleged on Monday that Mr. Tagore had received ₹50 crore for supporting the name of Revanth Reddy in his capacity as AICC incharge.

This is the second legal notice sent by him in the last one week with the first one sent to LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy, who joined the TRS after being elected on Congress ticket. He had made similar allegations after the Congress chief Revanth Reddy questioned the ‘defection’ of the MLAs.

The legal notice said that the allegations levelled by Mr Kaushik Reddy were prominently carried by all the major newspapers and TV channels injuring the reputation of Mr Tagore. The notice said the allegations were also made to lower his image and caused severe mental torture and agony which cannot be compensated in terms of money.