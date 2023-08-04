HamberMenu
Expeditious trial: Two get life sentence in FRO’s murder case

August 04, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:21 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions Judge Patil Vasanth on Thursday convicted and sentenced Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga, the accused in the gruesome murder of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Challamalla Srinivas Rao at Errabodu, a Gutti Koya habitation, in Chandrugonda mandal on November 22, 2022.

The verdict in the sensational murder case came in less than nine months after an expeditious trial into the sensational case of murder of the FRO at the Forest department’s plantation in Bendalapadu Gram Panchayat limits last year.

The judge awarded life imprisonment to the two accused and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on them.

According to the police, the accused were arrested on November 23, 2022 and were charged under IPC sections 302, 353, 332 r/w 34.

Superintendent of Police Dr G. Vineeth commended the Investigating Officer Vasanth Kumar and Public Prosecutor P. Radhakrishna for their efforts in ensuring conviction in the murder case .

