Expedite works on nine medical colleges for NMC nod: Harish 

March 25, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister T.Harish Rao has directed officials to expedite works on nine upcoming medical colleges in the State. In a meeting held at the MCRHRD institute on Saturday, he directed the officials to take necessary action for the medical colleges to get approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The new colleges are being set up in Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, Sircilla and Asifabad districts. Mr.Harish Rao stressed on expediting the works as a team from the NMC will soon be visiting the State for inspection. Special Chief Secretary K.Ramakrishna Rao said that a video conference will be held on March 28 with the Ministers, MLAs, district collectors, college principal and engineers pertaining to the nine districts.

With these nine new colleges, the total number of colleges will increase to 26 in the State and the number of MBBS seats will increase to 3,690. When the Central government sanctioned 157 medical colleges in the country, not one was allotted to Telangana, despite Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao resolving to establish one medical college in each district, added Mr.Harish Rao.

In the meeting, the Minister also mentioned that the process of appointment of 1,442 assistant professors is in the final stage and the provisional merit list will be released in a few days. He asked the officials to conduct appropriate counselling for their appointment in these nine medical colleges and that necessary facilities, including accommodation, are provided to them.