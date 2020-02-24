Expedite SRDP works, KTR tells officials

HYDERABAD

Minister seeks deployment of additional men and material

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has directed the GHMC Engineering officials to expedite the ongoing works under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) towards early completion.

On Monday, he along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and principal secretary Arvind Kumar, reviewed all the ongoing components of SRDP work by work, and issued necessary directions.

When officials complained about restrictions by the Traffic Police, Mr. Rama Rao assured that he would mediate with the Police department to ensure that the Traffic police facilitated the works round the clock, by closing down the side of the road where works are on, and diverting the traffic through the other side. As of now, works are being carried out only for five to six hours per day.

The minister has also sought deployment of additional men and material to continue construction of all the components simultaneously, rather than taking them up one after the other. All the spans in each structure should be constructed concurrently, he instructed the agencies. He asked the Engineering officials to think innovatively and to have micro level planning about how to get the agencies to expedite the works. There is no dearth of funds, hence there should be no delay in land acquisition and shifting of utilities. He directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Southern Discom officials to cooperate with GHMC in early completion of the ongoing works.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Chief Engineer R.Sreedhar, and other officials were present in the meeting.