Expedite report on school education: Cabinet panel

Hyderabad

08 April 2021 22:24 IST

The Cabinet sub-committee on improving education and infrastructure in schools on par with corporate sector met on Thursday and urged the officials to expedite the preparation of document for speedy implementation.

The sub-committee consisting of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Finance Miniser T. Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod interacted with officials on different initiatives of various State governments to improve education quality in government schools.

The committee was constituted as part of the government’s efforts to enhance quality education by spending ₹2,000 crore every year. KTR said the government considered strengthening school education as a solid source for offering quality higher education and the new scheme was aimed at that. He said spending was a part of social obligation on the part of the government.

The new scheme aims at constructing additional classrooms, new buildings and creating digital classrooms apart from facilities like drinking water and toilets. The committee asked officials to submit the final document at the earliest.