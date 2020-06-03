‘Expedite recruitment of medical professionals’

Hyderabad

03 June 2020

AICC secretary says no effort being made to clear court cases

AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has urged the government to fill up the 4,560 posts of staff nurses, ANMs, pharmacists, lab technicians and radiologists in the medical department that are kept pending on minor issues.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that these posts include 3,311 staff nurses, 398 ANMs, 369 pharmacists grade-II, 325 lab technicians grade-II, 105 radiographers and 52 physiotherapists. Their need is more than ever, given the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of professionals.

About a lakh aspirants have been waiting for the results of these posts for two years now and many of them have recently approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) as well, he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the government has recruited only six paramedical professionals in the last five years while there are 7,647 posts lying vacant in just one particular branch. With 25% to 40% posts lying vacant in every branch, a great deal of patients are suffering due to lack of personnel to attend to them, he said in the letter.

He said the issue of these recruitments was in courts on some minor clarifications and the government should immediately ensure the cases are cleared so that Telangana hospitals will get the benefit of these employees and technicians.