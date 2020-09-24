‘Expedite procurement of custom milled rice’

Chief Secretary holds tele-conference with Collectors

The State government has directed the district Collectors to take steps to ensure procurement of custom milling rice from rice millers soon.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the procurement of CMR of Vaanakalam season should be completed before this month-end. October 20 would be the deadline for procurement of CMR for yasangi season, he said.

The Chief Secretary held tele-conference with district Collectors on CMR procurement on Thursday.

He said the delay in procurement of CMR is imposing additional financial burden on the State. The district Collectors should, therefore, expedite procurement to avoid scope for such things, he said.

The district administration should be geared up to commence procurement of food grain for the Vaanakalam season 2020-21 from farmers, he said.

Steps should be taken to make arrangements at procurement centres to enable farmers to sell their produce at minimum support price, he said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar later interacted with officials of the Civil Supplies Department and Food Corporation of India on the problems faced while procuring CMR. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no storage space constraint in government godowns and officials concerned should ensure that there are no delays in settlement of CMR claims, informed a press release.