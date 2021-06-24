Expedite nala works, says KTR

HYDERABAD

24 June 2021 20:54 IST

GHMC Mayor and Commissioner should ensure special supervision’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has issued directions to GHMC officials for expediting works such as capping and fencing of the open storm water drains in the city.

During a review meeting on Thursday, he asked the officials to act as per the monsoon action plan with full preparedness.

In view of the trend of intense rains for short duration in the city for the last few years, the GHMC machinery should be prepared to face any eventuality, the Minister cautioned.

Advertising

Advertising

Administrative sanctions were accorded to the GHMC for development of storm water drains, Mr.Rama Rao said, and enquired about the fencing works going on in various zones. The Strategic Nala Development Programme wing of GHMC would be strengthened with enough flow of funds towards speeding up the nala development works, he assured.

All works related to the storm water drains should be undertaken under special supervision by the Mayor and Commissioner of the corporation, he instructed.

He asked the officials to ensure special safety measures at all the excavation sites pertaining to civil works by various departments, during the monsoons. Instructions should be issued to all partner organisations, working agencies and departments, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao asked officials to take up sanitation programmes more extensively to prevent spread of seasonal diseases. Health and Sanitation departments should work in coordination towards this, and Entomology wing should intensify the fogging and anti-larval activities to eradicate mosquito menace.

The Minister reviewed programmes such as TS-bPASS and SRDP, at the meeting attended by Mayor G.Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, and GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar.