‘Expedite fiscal tie-up for irrigation projects’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to expedite financial tie-up for speedily completing works on lifting 1 tmcft of water from the Kaleshwaram project taking the total lifting capacity to 3 tmcft a day.

The officials should speed up construction works of Palamur-Rangareddy, Sitarama and other projects. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of implementation of these projects with senior officials on Tuesday with focus on financial tie-up for the irrigation projects in the State.

He said the government had initiated steps to lift 4 tmcft of water from Godavari and 3 tmcft from Krishna rivers on a daily basis to irrigate 1.25 crore acres depending on the availability of water. The government was accordingly making budgetary allocations in addition to raising funds from financial agencies for completing the projects.

The government had concluded agreements with the agencies concerned for mobilising finances for these projects. Officials should take steps to remit the government's share as part of the agreements and complete the modalities for securing funds from the funding agencies. He wanted the officials to take steps to speed up works on the projects once the monsoon ended. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao and others were present, according to an official release.