Expect water tankers in 48 hours

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 01:00 IST

Water Board to deploy 230 additional tankers to meet extra demand in summer

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is making efforts to ensure delivery of drinking water tankers within 48 hours after receiving the booking.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore issued necessary instructions towards speedy delivery of tankers at a review meeting on summer action plan here on Tuesday. The implementation of the summer action plan will cost ₹50 crore.

Reassuring about availability of sufficient water in reservoirs to see the summer through, Mr. Dana Kishore said that a total of 230 additional tankers would be deployed to meet the extra demand in summer.

Further, 23 more filling stations and 110 filling points would be arranged so that tankers are not delayed unduly.

Mr. Dana Kishore has asked officials to identify locations experiencing power cuts and keep extra mini power generators available at the respective filling stations.

Ten special officers are being deployed to monitor the supply and see that no locality experiences drinking water problems during summer. These officers will tour their respective areas every morning, and locate issues pertaining to drinking water supply network, so that alternative supply through tankers may be arranged.

Third party inspection teams too will be constituted with 100 members to visit the areas already facing drinking water issues, and take necessary action.

Already, tail end areas and localities with low water pressure have been identified, Mr. Dana Kishore said, and asked the officials to examine the working condition of bore wells and get them repaired.

“Repairs should also be carried out on static tanks in problematic locations, and establish new tanks wherever needed. Instructions have also been issued for identifying water wastage, and carry out repairs for valves and junctions. The repair works pertaining to borewells and junctions should be finished by March-end,” he added.