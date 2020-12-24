Expect nights to be chilly this week

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 01:14 IST

The winter chill in the twin cities and rest of Telangana is expected to continue the entire week with the minimum temperatures likely to remain between 11-13 degree Celsius.

The day is likely to be in the horizon of 29-30 degree C and mist or fog will envelope the landscape during the mornings as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday.

Temperatures recorded on Tuesday night were 11.2 degree C — four degrees below normal and maximum temperature of 28.6 degree C. Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature at 6.7 degree C followed by Medak at 7 degree C. In the rest of Telangana, night temperatures have been between 11 degree and 14 degree C and likely to remain so for the next few days with an overall dry weather.

