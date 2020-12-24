Expect nights to be chilly this week

The winter chill in the twin cities and rest of Telangana is expected to continue the entire week with the minimum temperatures likely to remain between 11-13 degree Celsius.
The day is likely to be in the horizon of 29-30 degree C and mist or fog will envelope the landscape during the mornings as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday.
Temperatures recorded on Tuesday night were 11.2 degree C — four degrees below normal and maximum temperature of 28.6 degree C. Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature at 6.7 degree C followed by Medak at 7 degree C. In the rest of Telangana, night temperatures have been between 11 degree and 14 degree C and likely to remain so for the next few days with an overall dry weather.
