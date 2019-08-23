Expansion plans of STPP face green hurdles

The plans of capacity addition in Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP) with an 800 MW unit in addition to the existing 2×600 MW units in operation at the earliest have hit hurdles once again with the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) pointing out several shortcomings in the provisions for environmental compliances.

Among the major lacunae found by the expert committee are non-compliance in the matter of installation of Flu Gas De-sulphurisation (FGD) system and lack of rainwater harvesting structures even for the existing 2×600 MW units in operation at Pegadapalli village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district, lest the new unit planning to be added.

CPCB letter

Citing the latest letter of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to STPP management, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in July, the committee stated that CPCB had not granted any extension for installation of FGD till December 2022. “As per the CPCB orders, the FGD is to be installed by December 2019 and the regulatory body has denied any further extension”, the committee pointed out in its meeting held during the last week of July to appraise the proposal for environmental clearance.

In the additional information submitted to the committee in July, the project management, SCCL, has stated that CPCB has advised it to complete the installation of FGD by December 2019 for the Stage-I of the project (2×600 MW). Accordingly, it has initiated action for installation of FGD system and after approval of the detailed project report, the pre-award consultancy was given to NTPC in June this year and it is scheduled to be completed before December 2022.

The MoEF committee, however, pointed out that no award of contract was done till date and it could take several months and the commissioning of FGD would take 32 months from the zero date.

It has also faulted the project management for citing the depths of groundwater only in its recent additional information stating that it should have been brought to the notice of the ministry before stipulating the condition on rainwater harvesting. “As the rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) have not been established, it becomes non-compliance of the existing environmental clearance (for 2×600 MW units) conditions too”, the committee observed.

Finding more shortcomings, the committee noted that the hydro-geological report has been prepared by the project proponent itself and it is not acceptable as per the MoEF guidelines. Besides, the budget of ₹5.95 crore for developing greenbelt in an area of 141.33 hectares is also very less, the expert panel noted while deferring the proposal for recommendation of environmental clearance seeking more information.

Officials of the project, when contacted, said they would approach the committee again by providing additional information sought by it.