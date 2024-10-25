Expansion of CCTV surveillance, stricter action against violations among top focus areas for Cyberabad traffic police

Expansion of CCTV surveillance, identification of unauthorised parking hotspots and stricter enforcement against traffic violations emerged as key focus areas during the comprehensive traffic review meeting in the Cyberabad commissionerate on Friday (October 25, 2024).

The meeting comes at a time when the IT hub of Hyderabad is battling heavy traffic congestion, peaking during weekdays. Interestingly, daily traffic density analysis indicated minimal congestion on weekends, particularly Sundays.

Additional cameras planned at high-congestion areas

While new surveillance cameras have been installed at critical traffic junctions and unauthorised parking hotspots, additional installations are planned for high-risk and high-congestion areas by next month, joint commissioner of police (Traffic), D Joel Davis said. Meanwhile, road widening and patchwork are also underway, with a focus on accident-prone and high-traffic areas.

‘No parking’ signages are being deployed at the identified unauthorised parking hotspots across the commissionerate alongside strengthening enforcement measures.

Key traffic violations recorded

Driving without licence, signal jumping, unauthorised entry and use of mobile phones while driving were among the key traffic violations recorded by the traffic police. Special attention is being given to DCMs violating entry timing restrictions, Mr. Davis said, adding that violations were recorded, and appropriate action will be taken.

A safety campaign targeting over-speeding, helmet compliance and underage driving is being held regularly and daily reports are being generated. Repeat offenders are facing stricter penalties, including vehicle registration cancellation, the official further explained.

The meeting, attended by senior traffic officials across the commissionerate, assessed current traffic enforcement measures and identified areas of improvement to ensure smooth vehicular movement.