Exotic snakes hidden in luggage seized at Hyderabad airport, women detained

Published - November 25, 2024 12:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two snakes hidden in luggage of two passengers, were seized by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad on Monday (November 25, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: SATISH H

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad seized two exotic snakes hidden in the luggage of two female passengers arriving from Bangkok on Monday (November 25, 2024).

The incident unfolded during a routine inspection of luggage after the flight landed at RGIA. Officials reportedly grew suspicious of a basket carried by the passengers and decided to investigate. To their shock, they uncovered two snakes, including a rare albino one, believed to be both exotic and venomous, carefully concealed inside translucent round bags.

A bag full of pythons, a wig lined with gold

The discovery caused a brief commotion at the airport. The women were detained for questioning, and the snakes were safely rescued by wildlife authorities.

An investigation is underway to determine if the women were acting independently or as part of a larger smuggling network. The origin of the snakes is being verified, and authorities are also probing whether the reptiles were intended for illegal trade or any other purpose.

