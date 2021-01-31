Exhibitors laud Centre’s 100% capacity move, await State nod

Single-screen theatres stand to benefit the most

With the Centre clearing decks for 100% seating in cinema theatres from February 1, exhibitors have heaved a sigh of relief, and are now keenly waiting for the Telangana government’s nod.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that theatre managements will be allowed to screen films at full capacity, even as he encouraged maximum ticket booking online and giving ample time between shows. COVID-19 protocols must be followed, he said.

While film exhibitors from the State welcomed the move, they pointed out that it is the Telangana government which will have to take a call.

Murali Mohan from the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce told The Hindu that the body has been speaking to the government on the issue of operating film theatres at full capacity. “There have been relaxations outside containment zones, but the matter is still in the hands of the State. No order from the State government has come,” he said.

Loss recovery

Single-screen theatre owners and managers welcomed the Centre’s move and said that permitting 100% capacity would help them mitigate losses. “For many months, we were shut and the losses were increasing. To allow 100% occupancy is a good decision. We hope that the Telangana government will issue orders allowing full capacity. If the movie is good, there is no doubt that theatres will be full. For instance, today [January 31], we had to turn back a lot of people because we had sold out 50% of the tickets,” said Srinivas Reddy, manager of a single-screen theatre at RTC Crossroads.

Meanwhile, M. Vijender Reddy, proprietor of Venkateshwara Theatre in Miryalguda, also welcomed the move. He said over 450 single-screen theatres will stand to benefit from operating at full capacity.