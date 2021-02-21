Exhibition of cartoons relating to COVID-19

KHAMMAM

21 February 2021 20:57 IST

Ventapalli Satyanarayana, Deputy Director of the District Treasury Office, who had recently won an international award for his cartoon on the stifling grip of coronavirus around most parts of the world, is organising a cartoon exhibition here to highlight the preventive measures to combat the invisible enemy.

Mr Satyanarayana earned a niche for himself in drawing cartoons on diverse themes. He had won the cartoonist of the year award-2020, an international annual award from Toons Mag, for his cartoon on the theme ‘Shaking the World by COVID-19’, sources said. His cartoon was selected as the best cartoon in the online contest based on the highest number of public votes, sources added

Collector R V Karnan on Sunday inaugurated Mr Satyanarayana’s cartoon exhibition on COVID-19 awareness at the District Treasury Office premises on the Collectorate complex. Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, the District Educational Officer Madanmohan and others were present.

Mr Karnan appreciated the initiative of Mr Satyanarayana in spreading awareness about the precautionary and preventive measures to keep the coronavirus at bay through the powerful medium of art. The exhibits on the COVID-19 safety protocols, preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance besides the ongoing vaccination drive drew the attention of the visitors.

Mr Satyanarayana thanked the visitors for evincing keen interest in his exhibits aimed at buttressing the collective efforts in the fight against the COVID-19. He said the exhibition will be open for visitors during the working hours till February 25.