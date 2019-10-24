Exercise to finalise cadre strength, categorisation, nearing completion

The State government’s efforts to finalise the cadre strength and categorisation of posts in different departments is nearing completion.

The government has initiated the exercise after the introduction of the new zonal system with seven zones and two multi-zones in the place of two zones of the past.

With the creation of new zones it has become mandatory for the government to take up redeployment of staff at different levels within the departments.

Twin objectives

The exercise was initiated in July-end with the twin objectives of ascertaining the staff strength in each department -- like sanctioned strength, existing regular employees as well as those discharging duties under contract and outsourcing basis.

The exercise initiated by the General Administration Department in association with the Finance Department was however said to have been delayed as exact number of the staff employed on contract and outsourcing basis was not obtained from some key departments. The government, according to sources, has subsequently completed assessment of the existing staff at various levels in Health and Home departments which are among the major employers.

The exercise in respect of the Municipal Administration, Irrigation and Welfare departments too is learnt to have been completed few days ago.

Talks

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi is accordingly understood to have held discussions with the principal secretaries and heads of departments (HoDs) concerned for finalising the staff redeployment pattern.

Sources said the exercise would conclude once the staffing pattern and the number of regular and other categories of employees are finalised in the Revenue and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments.

“The exercise involves reconciliation of the information of the staff strength available with the Finance Department since bifurcation with the data obtained by the GAD.

It is therefore taking time to finalise the details,” an official said.