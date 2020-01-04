Execute court orders on illegal structures: GHMC to planners

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar directed Town Planning wing officials to strictly implement court orders with regard to illegal structures in the city.

During a meeting on Friday, Mr. Lokesh reviewed the progress of court cases from all 30 circles in GHMC’s purview. He asked the officials to implement court directions in toto and submit an action taken report (ATR) before January 10.

“Illegal structures should be completely demolished and removed, instead of half-hearted action like drilling holes in slabs,” he said. In case of status quo orders from courts, such structures should be inspected, and photos and videos should be taken about their present status, which could be used as proof to get favourable orders for lifting of stay orders.

In instances when orders from higher courts went contrary to lower court orders, orders from the latter should be implemented. It is the responsibility of officials to implement the court orders within the stipulated time, and any dereliction will beget strict disciplinary action, he said.

In cases, where the Commissioner is summoned for contempt of court, officials concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them, he said.

Grievances from public about illegal structures and related matters should be responded to, and written replies should be furnished on time. Zonal commissioners Hari Chandana, Mussharraf Ali, Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, Mamatha, Ashok Samrat, chief city planner Devender Reddy and Town Planning director Srinivas were present.