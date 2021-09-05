Excise teams seize 30 grams MDMA, 4 LSD blots, and other drugs from 3 people

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 00:07 IST

Private buses used in transporting the contraband

Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials seized 30 grams of MDMA, 50 grams of charas, 10 kgs of ganja, and 4 LSD blots from three people in Hyderabad on Friday.

A gang of four people used to bring ganja from Vizag, AP., kept it in a room in Hyderabad, dropped the consignment in Goa, and brought back MDMA and LSD. Private buses were used to travel between their destinations.

The Excise Department’s enforcement team (Hyderabad) seized the drugs from M Shiva Shankar Reddy, 26, Gandham Manikanth, 26, and Shilpa Rai, 27, who is a native of Darjeeling of West Bengal. All three reside in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Another person, Manukonda Sathyanarayana, who is a resident of Vizag, and operates from Goa, is absconding. Assistant Excise Superintendent of the Enforcement wing N Anji Reddy said that Satyanarayana engaged the three by paying certain amount as commission.

Shilpa Rai used to bring ganja and charas from Araku or Vizag by concealing it in her luggage bag, and travelled in private buses. After reaching Hyderabad, Shiva Shankar or Manikanta used to keep the ‘material’ in hotel rooms, or a room in Kondapur for some time and made arrangements for her to leave to Goa in a private bus along with the consignment.

She used to handover ganja or charas to Satyanarayana in Goa and bring back MDMA, LSD blots from him in return journey.

The Enforcement official said that Manikanta and Shiva Shankar sold the drugs to people in Hyderabad at ₹5,000 per gram of MDMA, ₹2,000 per LSD blot, and sent money to Satyanarayana after taking a cut of ₹500 to ₹1,000 per blot or gram.

The Excise Enforcement team apprehended the three while they were trying to reach the bus heading for Goa.

Apart from Mr Anji Reddy, the team which were involved in the checks were Excise circle inspector CI P Narender, sub inspector Nazeerhussain, head constables Sreedhar, Azeem, Bhaskar Reddy and others.