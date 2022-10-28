Excise constables attacked by ‘ganja smugglers’

ADVERTISEMENT

A constable of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department sustained a minor injury when alleged ganja smugglers pelted stones at him while he tried to stop their car at Lakshmipuram village in Burgampadu mandal on Friday morning.

Sources said that a car with the four suspected ganja smugglers sped away at the checkpost near Bhadrachalam where the Excise personnel were conducting a vehicle checking drive at around 6 a.m.

When the excise personnel chased the car in a vehicle and intercepted it near Lakshmipuram, the occupants fled after hurling stones at the constables and left the car on the roadside, sources added.

One of the constables reportedly suffered a minor injury on his head. According to sources, the excise personnel recovered around 100 kg ganja from the abandoned car bearing Khammam registration.

The excise personnel are on the lookout for the assailants.

Meanwhile, police on Friday invoked Preventive Detention Act against two accused allegedly involved in several cases of ganja smuggling in and around Bhadrachalam town.

The two were identified as Korrada Dharababu of Sileru in Andhra Pradesh and Muttineni Kishan Kumar of Khammam.

According to the police, the duo was lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison in Hyderabad.