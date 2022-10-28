Excise constables attacked by ‘ganja smugglers’

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
October 28, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A constable of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department sustained a minor injury when alleged ganja smugglers pelted stones at him while he tried to stop their car at Lakshmipuram village in Burgampadu mandal on Friday morning.

Sources said that a car with the four suspected ganja smugglers sped away at the checkpost near Bhadrachalam where the Excise personnel were conducting a vehicle checking drive at around 6 a.m.

When the excise personnel chased the car in a vehicle and intercepted it near Lakshmipuram, the occupants fled after hurling stones at the constables and left the car on the roadside, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the constables reportedly suffered a minor injury on his head. According to sources, the excise personnel recovered around 100 kg ganja from the abandoned car bearing Khammam registration.

The excise personnel are on the lookout for the assailants.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, police on Friday invoked Preventive Detention Act against two accused allegedly involved in several cases of ganja smuggling in and around Bhadrachalam town.

The two were identified as Korrada Dharababu of Sileru in Andhra Pradesh and Muttineni Kishan Kumar of Khammam.

According to the police, the duo was lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison in Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app