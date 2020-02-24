Excise constable seeks funds for Everest expedition

A constable with Telangana Prohibition and Excise department, who retired as gunner in Indian Army, has requested the State government and philanthropists to donate money for his Mt. Everest expedition. L. Mahipal Reddy (33) needs ₹30-35 lakh for the expedition that begins from April 3.

A native of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli, Mr. Reddy retired from the Army in 2010 following a shoulder injury. Thereafter, he incurred loss of nearly ₹30 lakh in a business venture where he offered paper products as an alternative to plastic products.

“I got a new lease of life after joining the Excise department. While serving in Jammu and Kashmir, I was interested in trekking but could not take it up. I finally started it with Kashmir Great Lakes trek in 2016. Eventually, I scaled Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Elbrus. My colleagues and senior officials in the department helped me greatly to pursue the two expeditions,” Mr Reddy said.

Now, he is aiming to be the first personnel from the department to scale Everest. This time, his colleagues has pooled ₹1.5 lakh. “I request the government and people to help me gather finances for the expedition,” he said.