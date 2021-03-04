Ex-tennis player takes jab

S.P. Misra taking the first jab of vaccine in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

04 March 2021 23:57 IST

Former Davis Cupper S.P. Misra becomes one of the leading sports personalities in the city to take the first jab of COVID vaccine here on Thursday.

The 79-year-old former player, accompanied by his wife Satya Misra, took the first dose at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. He said, “It is my small contribution in the fight against the dreaded pandemic.”

“I thought since the governments, both at the Centre and States, have been doing so much to fight COVID-19, I feel it is the duty of every citizen to be part of this nation-wide campaign for the welfare of all,” Misra informed The Hindu.

“It was not at all painful and I appreciate the way the medical staff at the hospital were so meticulous in everything, including registration and ensuring it was a pain-free process for both of us lasting just about 45 minutes,” said Misra, who played in three consecutive Wimbledon championships between 1964-66.

Misra, popularly known as SP in sporting circles, added that it was important to eradicate the pandemic and for this, everyone has to chip in his or her own way.