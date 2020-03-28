Ex-servicemen exempted from taking referrals

Eligible beneficiaries under Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) have been exempted from obtaining referral from polyclinics and military hospital and allowed to go to any hospital in emergency in wake of COVID-19. The decision was taken to implement social distancing and avoid unnecessary exposure to others.

Reimbursement

ECHS polyclinics have taken a series of measures to help ex-servicemen, who throng the clinics on weekdays. A key concession given to ECHS members is the facility to buy medicines as prescribed by the polyclinics/empanelled hospitals from any medical shop or pharmacy and claim reimbursement for April this year. The earlier practice was to provide medicines free of cost to the card holders at the polyclinics. This has been done to prevent infections.

The officer in-charge of ECHS Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan at Secunderabad, in a statement, asked ex-servicemen and their dependants to avoid visiting the ECHS.

Cancer and dialysis patients were asked to obtain their referral for chemotherapy and dialysis by sending their ECHS card and previous referral paper for generating a new one to be sent via e-mail/WhatsApp.