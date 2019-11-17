Ex-servicemen benefit from pension adalat

At least 150 ex-servicemen and their dependants had the opportunity of getting their grievances heard and redressed at a pension adalat organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Telangana, in association with the State Bank of India, local head office, Koti and Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) here on Saturday.

Take the example of Nazma Begum, wife of Havaldar Shaik Babu Miyan of Army Service Corps. The ex-servicemen, who was drawing his pension from State Bank of India, passed away in 2013. However, his wife’s name was erroneously entered as Najma Devi in the Pension Payment Order issued by Principal Control of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Allahabad. As a result, she has not been able to draw the family pension till date. The adalat saw her case being redressed

Sepoy Narsi Reddy, who was injured during duty in 1966 and invalidated out of service due to disability, also got his grievance redressed. He was granted disability element of pension but revision of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) was not added. An anomaly in the pension of Naik Narayana of EME, who retired in 2006 and granted Assured Career Promotion of Havaldar was positively considered.

“We were able to resolve grievances relating to pension, family pension, One Rank One Pension and 7th CPC during the Adalat. Special attention was paid to Pre 1986 Pensioners who have to submit joint notification for sanctioning pension after the death of the pensioner,” Director (Sainik Welfare), Col. Ramesh Kumar pointed out.

The meeting was attended by K. Srinivas Rao (assistant general manager), V. Aruna (deputy manager), P. Ramesh Kumar and P. Vijayudu, retired deputy manager of CPPC, SBI LHO, M.A.S.V.S. Murthy (AGM) and S. Ramesh (deputy manager of CPPC-SBI Amaravati).

Officials of the Sainik Welfare Directorate, N. Sreenesh Kumar, Narottam Reddy and Capt. Srinivasulu were present.