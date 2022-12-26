  1. EPaper
EX-PM P.V. Narasimha Rao’s personal car hogs attention of visitors at his ancestral house

December 26, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HANAMKONDA

P. Sridhar

A personal car of former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao from the 1980s has become a cynosure of all eyes at his ancestral house in Vangara village in Hanamkonda district.

The car bearing the Delhi registration number DL 2C G 4395, used by Mr Rao while he was the Union Minister, hogged the attention of the visitors, who thronged the ancestral house of Mr Narasimha Rao to pay tributes to the visionary leader on his 18 th death anniversary on Friday.

Some of the personal belongings of Mr Rao have already been shifted and kept at his ancestral house as part of efforts to showcase and preserve them for posterity, sources said.

The State government mooted a plan to redesign the ancestral house of Mr Rao, known as the father of economic reforms in India and a literary stalwart, as a museum and give it a facelift.

Plans are also afoot to build a theme park in Vangara as a befitting tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The personal belongings including literary works of the “great son of the soil” will be a source of inspiration for the younger generation, said a senior citizen of Vangara.

Mr Rao’s literary works had won wide critical acclaim.

