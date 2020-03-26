Hyderabad

Ex-OU physical education director Jairaj no more

J. Jairaj, former Principal of University College of Physical Education, Osmania University, and also father of former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer J. Shivaji Yadav, passed away here on Thursday. He was 74 and survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Jairaj worked as Lecturer in Physical Education in Nizam College from 1977 to 1995 and in Post-Graduate college of Science (Saifabad) from 1995-97. He was also the Secretary of Board of Control, Inter-university tournaments, OU, from 1997-2001 and Director of Physical Education, OU from 2001-2003.

Jairaj was also former general secretary of AP Khorfball Association for two decades known in the sporting circles for his commitment and passion in promoting sports in the State. Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohd Azharuddin, Secretary R. Vijayanand and other members of Apex Council, State Olympic Association officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 10:27:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ex-ou-physical-education-director-jairaj-no-more/article31176127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY