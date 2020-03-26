Ex-OU physical education director Jairaj no more

J. Jairaj, former Principal of University College of Physical Education, Osmania University, and also father of former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer J. Shivaji Yadav, passed away here on Thursday. He was 74 and survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Jairaj worked as Lecturer in Physical Education in Nizam College from 1977 to 1995 and in Post-Graduate college of Science (Saifabad) from 1995-97. He was also the Secretary of Board of Control, Inter-university tournaments, OU, from 1997-2001 and Director of Physical Education, OU from 2001-2003.

Jairaj was also former general secretary of AP Khorfball Association for two decades known in the sporting circles for his commitment and passion in promoting sports in the State. Hyderabad Cricket Association President Mohd Azharuddin, Secretary R. Vijayanand and other members of Apex Council, State Olympic Association officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.