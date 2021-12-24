Ex-Naxalite’s torso exhumed on city outskirts

hyderabad

24 December 2021 00:18 IST

The torso of an ex-Naxalite, who was killed and buried by his friends, including a transwoman on November 12, was exhumed by Adibhatla police of Rachakonda on Thursday.

Police said that the victim Nama Srinivas (38) from Vadipatla in Nalgonda, who was a realtor, had financial disputes with the accused Chary, a gold smith from the same district. On November 12, Srinivas along with Chary, Naresh and transwoman Rajamma, were going towards Bongulur from BN Reddy Nagar in the former’s car. “When they reached Bongulur, the trio strangled Srinivas to death with a clutch wire while he sitting in the driver’s seat and buried the body in Mangalpalli Reserve Forest, before beheading and disposing it at some other place,” police said.

The offence came to light only after Chary surrendered before Saroornagar police in connection with a gold pledging case registered against him on December 9. During the police custody, he confessed to killing Srinivas with the help of Naresh and Rajamma, who are at large, as he failed to pay ₹ 20,000 to the victim. Chary, who was accused in a few cheating cases, took a hand loan of ₹ 70,000 and returned ₹ 50,000, but failed to pay the remaining amount.

“While the torso is exhumed, we are yet to trace the decapitated head, as it was taken away by Naresh,” an officer said.

He said that Srinivas, whose wife died a few years ago, was accused in several criminal cases in Nalgonda district. “After severing links with Maoists, he was into real estate,” the officer added.