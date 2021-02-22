Ex-MPP’s husband beaten to death by relatives

Peddemul’s former Mandal Parishad President Vani Sri’s husband was beaten to death by his relatives in Hanmapur village of Vikarabad district here on Monday morning.
According to police, the crime took place around 10 a.m. when the victim, P Veerappa along with his two brothers and others tried to settle an issue on transporting sand to their village.
While the discussions were going on, suspects P Venkatesh, Srinivas and 12 others attacked Veerappa and his brother with stones and sticks. “Veerappa sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tandur, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the investigators said, adding that additional forces were deployed to prevent recurrence of any untoward incidents.
A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the suspects who are currently at large.
