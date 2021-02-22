Hyderabad

Ex-MPP’s husband beaten to death by relatives

Peddemul’s former Mandal Parishad President Vani Sri’s husband was beaten to death by his relatives in Hanmapur village of Vikarabad district here on Monday morning.

According to police, the crime took place around 10 a.m. when the victim, P Veerappa along with his two brothers and others tried to settle an issue on transporting sand to their village.

While the discussions were going on, suspects P Venkatesh, Srinivas and 12 others attacked Veerappa and his brother with stones and sticks. “Veerappa sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tandur, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the investigators said, adding that additional forces were deployed to prevent recurrence of any untoward incidents.

A case was registered and teams were formed to nab the suspects who are currently at large.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 10:44:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ex-mpps-husband-beaten-to-death-by-relatives/article33907215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY