Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigns from Cong. primary membership

HYDERABAD

16 March 2021 00:08 IST

Former MP from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, on Monday tendered resignation from the primary membership of Congress party.

In a letter addressed to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, the former MP said he was resigning from the primary membership of the party.

He thanked the leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve the party and extending all cooperation.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Chevella in 2014 on Telangana Rashtra Samiti ticket. He later switched over to the Congress party in 2018 and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Chevella in 2019 and lost to the TRS candidate.

Interestingly, Mr. Reddy had cast his vote in the MLC elections on Sunday but put out a tweet on his twitter handle.

“After a hectic time campaigning, I will be taking a break for a week and may not be very active on Twitter for a week or so. However I may organize a meeting with Tweeple on this Sunday. In the meantime I will leave with a thought to think about, with a tweet later today,” he tweeted.

Sources said he is expected to keep away from politics for the next three months and then announce his next move. It is understood that the BJP leadership is keen on taking him into its fold.