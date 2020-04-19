Ex-MLAs pitch in to help those in distress

The coronavirus pandemic has brought great hardships to people but it has also put to test the people-skills of leaders from various political parties. Those with good connections at the ground level are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to their constituencies.

Responsibility factor

Former MLAs are particularly very active in their constituencies as they see it as an opportunity to gain back the confidence of their voters. Though the help being extended by them may not be directly related to their political ambitions as of now, they feel it is their responsibility.

Former Khairatabad MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy has taken up the task of distributing 1.87 lakh kg rice to 37,500 households, 150 families each in 250 booths of Khairatabad constituency, which was the biggest constituency before the delimitation in united AP.

“In the spirit of the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to the most needed sections, I have taken up this task, which would be one of the biggest efforts in the country. The rice packets apart, people here will be given essential commodities like rice, pulses, oil and even masks and sanitisers,” he said.

Former Uppal MLA from BJP NVSS Prabhakar too has joined the effort in his constituency that has a huge number of migrants from north India. Every day he is out with his team identifying people and reaching out to them. “Most of North Indian families here don’t have ration cards and they are the most vulnerable,” he said.

Former Medchal MLA K. Laxma Reddy, known for his philanthropic activities, isn’t behind.

“Food distribution is our top priority,” said his close aide and president of Ghatkesar Municipality Congress Kommidi Raghav Reddy. “We are also educating people on the dangers of COVID-19 as many aren’t serious about its spread. But, our help should be viewed from a humane angle and not from a political perspective,” he said.

Candidates who contested unsuccessfully in the last Parliament elections too aren’t taking it easy.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, the TRS candidate from Malkajgiri constituency in the last LS elections, has reached out to orphanages and migrant workers.

“Food for orphanages and old age homes is in short supply and we are reaching out to them. So far, more than 10,000 people have been given essential commodities and it will continue till the lockdown is lifted.”