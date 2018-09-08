Hyderabad

Ex-MLA’s nomination hailed

Former TRS MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta got a rousing reception here on Friday with his supporters organising a car and motorbike rally at Sai Baba temple at Madhavanagar after the party leadership renominated him for the Nizamabad urban constituency.

Mayor Akula Sujatha, municipal corporators, TRS activists and youth participated in the rally, holding pink flags and mouthing slogans like “KCR Zindabad, Ganeshanna Zindabad”.

The rally culminated in a public meeting at Sri Rama Gardens on Armoor Road where Mr. Gupta kick-started the election campaign. He thanked party supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MP K. Kavitha for giving him a ticket from the constituency.

