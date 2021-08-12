Ex-MLA convicted in note-for-vote case

A special court for cases against MLAs/MPPs had sentenced former MLA of Pinapaka Assembly constituency Payam Venkateshwarlu to undergo simple imprisonment of six months after holding him guilty in an election campaign related case.

The special court had also imposed a fine amount of ₹10,000 on the former legislator. He paid the fine and was given four weeks of time to go for an appeal before the High Court.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu was accused of distributing money to voters through his associates during 2018 Telangana Assembly election campaign in Ashwapuram village. An amount of ₹4,000 was seized from them.

Police registered a criminal case against him under sections 171-E (punishment for bribery) and 188 (disobedience to public servant order) of Indian Penal Code. Provisions of the Representation of People’s Act were also invoked. The special court held him guilty under section 171-E of IPC but acquitted him of other charges.