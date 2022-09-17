Ex-Minister, former police officer and son booked for cheating in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Former top cop and Minority Affairs adviser to the government A.K. Khan and his son Mohsin Khan along with their relative, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir were booked for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust by Panjagutta police.

The charges were registered against the trio following a court direction allowing a Tolichowki businessman’s petition.

According to Md. Abdul Wahab, Mr.Mohsin Khan claimed to be the managing director of Sunlit Mines Private Limited (SMPL) registered at Banjara Hills. He alleged that he was made to invest ₹90 lakh with a promise of multi-fold returns in the sand mining business in 2016. However, there were no returns and Mr. Mohsin Khan was unavailable for communication.

Mr. Wahab, in his petition, said he was informed that SMPL along with another company secured a mining tender in the 46-acre sand reach at Ramanujavaram in Khammam district. Related documents to show that both companies were in an agreement were also produced.

He further alleged that he had transferred the agreed investment of ₹90 lakh after Minister Ali and Mr. A.K. Khan assured him of the business and the returns.

An investigation has been launched.