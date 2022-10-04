Ex-IAF man donates 60 units of fire-fighting equipment to gated community

Alwal GHMC Corporator Vijaya Shanti participating in fire safety demo at a gated community in Old Alwal. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

HYDERABAD

Pained by the September 12 fire accident at a city hotel that claimed eight lives, a former Indian Air Force personnel has come forward to install fire safety equipment in a gated community by reaching into his own pocket.

A former Junior Warrant Officer in the IAF, Sushil Kumar Tyagi donated 60 fire extinguishers to the Mahalaxmi’s Sai Srinivasam Apartment in Retreat Colony of Old Alwal. Although the gated community housing 155 flats with close to 800 residents has fire safety equipment as per the norms prescribed by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Mr. Tyagi decided to ensure that each of the five floors and the vantage places in the complex was covered by additional fire extinguishers for the safety of occupants.

“When the Society committee discussed improving fire safety measures in the apartment at its general body meeting recently, I decided that I should chip in,” Mr. Tyagi said, adding that he consulted a firm and negotiated the price and got 60 units installed.

A bike enthusiast, the 58-year-old personally supervised its installation. Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, GHMC Alwal Division Corporator Chintala Vijaya Shanti Reddy visited the gated community to inaugurate the new provision on Sunday.

Not only that, Ms. Vijaya Shanti joined the fire safety demonstration given by Mr. Tyagi himself for the apartment residents. She also operated a fire extinguisher to prove that it is easy to operate the extinguisher instead of panicking during fire mishaps. She congratulated Mr Tyagi for his generous donation and hoped that more such concerned citizens would come forward to make liberal contributions for improving facilities in their respective neighbourhoods. Mr. Tyagi shared simple tips with the residents on managing fire in the event of an incident and escaping if the situation turns alarming and life threatening.

President of Sai Srinivasam Apartment Society Sushil Kumar Moorjani said Mr. Tyagi’s philanthropy would inspire more people to do something for society. The apartment committee felicitated Mr. Tyagi and his wife and presented a certificate of appreciation.