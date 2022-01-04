Ex-football captain is face of Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s cleanliness programme

Victor Amalraj to also develop football, other sports in cantonment area

Former Indian football captain Victor Amalraj has been named brand ambassador of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board for its Swachh Survekshan programme 2021-22.

CEO of the cantonment board, Ajit Reddy felicitated Mr. Amalraj after the formal announcement here on Tuesday.

In a related development, former national badminton champion and Arjuna Awardee B. Chetan Anand was also named brand ambassador for Swachh Survekshan in Ameenpur. He is now running the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy with the specific intent of producing quality players.

“Especially in these times of COVID and its different forms such as the Omicron virus that is sweeping across the country now, it is important to maintain hygiene and cleanliness everywhere. I am glad that the SCB has embarked on this plan which will help keep the cantonment area clean and green, and thereby check the spread of the virus,” Mr Amalraj said.

The former international footballer, who has the unique distinction of leading all the free famous football clubs in Kolkata — East Bengal, Mohammadan Sporting and Mohun Bagan — has also also asked to develop football and other sports in the SCB limits with emphasis on the grounds located at Bowenpally, Trimulgherry village, Mud Fort and Bolarum.

Mr. Amalraj recalled some of the finest footballers who have come from the cantonment area, including Olympians K.P. Dhanraj, T. Balaram, P. Thangaraj and D. Kannan and internationals like Anthony Patrick, John Victor, Janakiram, Aleem Khan and Pratap Seelan, and finally GDR-qualified coach G.M. Pentiah.

“I want to see the old glory of the cantonment return to the sports fields and if the football culture that existed in my young days once again prevails in this region, I will be extremely glad. I will devote my time and put in my best efforts to see that it happens,” Mr Amalraj.