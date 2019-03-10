Ex-DG of ICAR pats PJTSAU

Chancellor of Central Agriculture University, Imphal, S. Ayyappan appreciated the State government’s schemes towards ensuring agriculture turns more profitable for the farming community.

Delivering the convocation address of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Saturday, Dr Ayyappan, who is ex-director general of Indian Council of Agriculture Research, praised the varsity’s efforts in developing high-yielding variety seeds, water-saving technologies and agronomic practices which suits delayed monsoon and drought conditions of Telangana.

He added that a paradigm shift from starch to protein and primary agriculture to secondary agriculture to enhance farm income is need of the hour. Dr Ayyappan said low-cost, light-weight, multi-purpose and gender-friendly farm equipments have to be provided more in number to small farmers who constitute 50% of the farming community.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao highlighted the achievements in teaching, research and extension fields for 2017-18, including NSS/ NCC activities, student placements, national level recognition for the university in agriculture, engineering, home science and library science disciplines.