EWS quota in PG medical admission sought

The OC Samkshema Sangham (OC Welfare Association) has demanded that the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservations be implemented in the PG medical admission in the two Telugu states that were denying the benefit to poor people among the OCs.

In a statement here, O. Karunakar Reddy, president of the association, said Rajashthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were among several states implementing the EWS reservations but the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states were denying the benefits to this category on one pretext or the other.

He said 95 seats had been given additionally to Andhra Pradesh for the 956 seats by the Medical Council of India (MCI) while 153 seats were given to Telangana. But the two States were not implementing the scheme, he said.