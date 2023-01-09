Evidence for new surgical technique to treat Peters Anomaly presented

January 09, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

A new surgical technique for Peters anomaly — a rare condition affecting the eyes — has been presented as evidence by faculty ophthalmologist-Child Sight Institute at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute here, Muralidhar Ramappa. The technique is called Selective Endothelialectomy in Peters Anomaly (SEPA).

In India, hundreds of children are born with the rare congenital disorder that leads to various zones of corneal opacities. In infants with the condition, the front portion of the eye is defectively developed due to genetic abnormalities. The standard way to treat an affected eye is full thickness corneal transplant, a Penetrating Keratoplasty. However, it is a challenging and complex procedure which requires high quality donor corneas. It also has many post-operative challenges and thus, has only modest success.

According to Dr.Muralidhar, in SEPA, only the abnormal region of the endothelium is selectively removed instead of a full transplant. The central idea of this approach is that once the abnormal layers are selectively removed, neighbouring cells migrate or enlarge into the gap and restore visual function.

His paper reviews the surgical outcomes of 34 eyes of 28 children who underwent SEPA over eight years from 2012 to 2019. Of the total, 17 children were male, while a third had parental consanguinity. Twenty-nine eyes showed mild to moderate corneal clearing, including endothelial healing. Visual outcomes continue to improve in 32 eyes, over time.