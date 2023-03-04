Everybody is welcoming the elections to SCB, says CEO Madhukar Naik

March 04, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) polls scheduled for April 30, the authorities is caught in a whir of activity. After all, the elections would be taking place after eight years. Chief Executive Officer D.Madhukar Naik, a 2002-batch officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service, says this is an opportunity for the cantonment board to get all round feedback from the residents regarding development of the localities. Excerpts from an interview:

The elections are happening after eight years. What is the general mood?

Everybody is welcoming the elections because it brings in larger democratic participation. A varied board is not really an option for the government. But because of the circumstances, they thought the Cantonment Act will be amended and then they will go for elections. However, since the government felt the process is taking longer than expected, they decided to go for elections. Cantonment is basically a municipal body and a lot of people have their day to day requirements — water, electricity, sanitation, streetlights etc. They will feel assured if they have a member who is representing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is your role as CEO of the SCB?

Actually, it is the president of the cantonment board — currently, Brigadier K.Somashankar — who conducts the elections. After the notification is issued, a three-day window is opened for inclusion of names in the electoral roll. After that, objections are taken up by the president of SCB or a nominee appointed by him. In this case, his nominee, Col. Sunil, will be hearing the objections. My role here is to be the support system for the process which includes providing staff, arranging the polling station and vehicles required. Until such time the returning officer is not appointed, my responsibility is also to look after the model code of conduct.

What do you think is the major factor in this election? How will the GHMC-SCB merger issue play out?

The merger has been initiated by the Ministry of Defence. It is happening at the government of India level but of course, a committee has been constituted and the government is actively considering the merger issue. Since it is an excision of certain parts of SCB, whichever part of the cantonment goes, decisions will be taken accordingly.

Resident welfare associations are saying three days for inclusion of names in the electoral roll is not enough...

There is a huge difference between the State electoral roll and cantonment board’s electoral roll. One major difference is that people who have encroached on government land will not be eligible to vote for cantonment board elections, according to a 2016 Supreme Court judgment. The SCB in 2018 implemented the judgment and took up the exercise of identifying the encroachments which led to about 30,000 people being removed from the voter list. The duration of three days is also specified in the Cantonment Electoral Rules, 2007.

How many people have applied for inclusion?

Until March 3, a total of 5,170 persons had applied for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll — Ward 1 (1,818), Ward 2 (1,179), Ward 3 (278), Ward 4 (619), Ward 5 (202), Ward 6 (666), Ward 7 (130) and Ward 8 (278).

How is the SCB dealing with the legal notice sent by the Cantonment Vikas Manch?

The Cantonment Vikas Manch has been putting in efforts for the merger [of civil areas of the cantonment with the GHMC] and other issues as well. Since the announcement of the committee of excision by the Ministry of Defence, they were satisfied as it was in the process of becoming a reality. However, the election notification has made them doubtful about polls being held post excision and not now. Regarding the legal notice, we will be replying to them and if they have any other opinion of waging a legal battle, we will be challenging that as well.

When will the names of candidates be announced?

Nominations are to be filed on March 28. The provisional list of candidates will be out on March 29. Withdrawal of candidature is scheduled for April 3 and the final list will be published on April 6. Symbols will be allotted on April 10.