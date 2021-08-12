‘Every dalit will get Dalit Bandhu benefit’

Every dalit in the State would get Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits, Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar said on Thursday.

Speaking at Manakondur in Karimnagar during a preparatory meeting for launching Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad on Monday, the Minister assured the public that the government would do everything possible for dalit empowerment. People in the State should understand that Dalit Bandhu scheme was not aimed at only for dalits but the overall progress of society.

He appealed to people of Manakondur and surrounding villages to attend the public meeting in Huzurabad on Monday in large numbers, pledging support to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s initiative of Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Minister claimed that Telangana had become role model for other States in the country with the innovative development programmes launched by KCR.