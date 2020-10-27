Events lined up as Vigilance Awareness Week begins

A webinar, walkathon and administering of integrity pledge to the workforce marked the launch of Vigilance Awareness Week, observed from October 27-November 2, by several public sector entities in the city on Tuesday.

At NTPC-Southern Region headquarters in Secunderabad, the week commenced with regional executive director (South) C.V. Anand administering a pledge to the employees. Founder of ‘Ethics India’ Anita Shantharam addressed a webinar on ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’, the theme of this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week, organised on the occasion, a release from NTPC said.

NTPC will hold online essay writing competition for students of government schools and colleges in Secunderabad and Arts College Osmania University.

Punjab National Bank organised a Vigilance Walkathon to mark commencement of the week. A release from the bank said Zonal Head and General Manager (TS, AP and Karnataka) Ashutosh Choudhury flagged off the walkathon and administered integrity pledge to all the staff and general public participating in the event.

At Bharat Dynamics, CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) administered the pledge online to employees of the company present at BDL corporate office and at the units in Kanchanbagh, Bhanur and Visakhapatnam.

Elocution, slogan writing, poster/collage making competitions are to held for employees of the company, their spouses and children and students of DAV School, Bhanur to spread vigilance awareness. An online vendor meet and a sensitisation programme for new recruits have been planned, a release from BDL said.

At NMDC, an integrity pledge was administered in Hindi by CMD Sumit Deb and in English by CVO VVS Sreenivas. The ceremony was also live-streamed across all the projects/research and development and regional offices of NMDC. Various activities including individual and inter-departmental competitions and sensitisation programmes are to be held for the employees during the Week-2020.