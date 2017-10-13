Events in Hyderabad today

General
Dhrupad Sansathan & Dhrupad Gurukulam: Dhrupad Utsav, Patodia Auditorium, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Suddala Foundation: Suddala Hanumanth-Janakamma award presentation to Goreti Venkanna, Sundarayya Kalanilayam, Bagh Lingampally, 6 p.m.
Sri Lakshmana Chary Memorial College of Music: 10th Annual Celebrations, ‘Sasthreeya Bhakti Bhava Tharangalu’, NTR Kala Mandiram, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Gardens, 5 p.m.
Dastkar Andhra Marketing Association: Exhibition of exclusive yarn-dyed stripes’ collection and festive handlooms, A-12 Vikrampuri Colony, Karkhana, Secunderabad, from 10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.
Goethe-Zentrum: Stammtisch – Fests in Germany and India, Mediathek, 20 Journalists’ Colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, 5 p.m.
PJS Paul Foundation: Free health camp, GPS Gowdavally Village, Ayodhya Junction, Near ORR, Kompally, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please Email the Editor