Events in Hyderabad today

Ispat Club: Free eye-check up camp by Ispat Club in association with Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital; SAIL, Taramandal, Saifabad, 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

South Indian Cultural Association: Shiva Satheeya, Kuchipudi dance drama by Deepika Reddy and disciples, Ravindra Bharathi, 6.15 p.m.

Ahobila Math: Daily puja of Sri Malola Nrisimhan by Ranganatha Yateedra Desikan, Ahobila Math, DD Colony, 8 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Cinephile Film Club: Screening of Swedish film Songs from the Second Floor, followed by a discussion, Lamakaan, Banjara Hills, 7.40 p.m.