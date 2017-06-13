Hyderabad

Events in Hyderabad today

GENERAL

Planetary Foundation: Felicitation to ISRO stars, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu, chief guest, Ravindra Bharati, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

South India Cultural Association: Festival of Indian classical dances, Bharatnatyam dance drama ‘Meera - The Soul Divine’ by Chitra Viveswaran, Ravindra Bharati, 6.15 p.m.

